An anti-vaccine protester was carrying spray adhesive and posters when he turned up at Sajid Javid’s home to deliver an “legal notice”, a court has heard.

Geza Tarjanyi, 61, travelled to the then-health secretary's home in Fulham after finding out where he lived to stage a protest against the Covid-19 vaccine rollout on 3 January.

Tarjanyi, of Boundary Road, Leyland, Lancashire, was carrying spray adhesive and a number of posters at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors say he intended to destroy or damage property – a charge the defendant denies.

At the opening of the trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the court heard the defendant had filming equipment and an envelope of paperwork, alongside a man, who could film the protest.

Isleworth Crown Court

Before showing the footage to the jury, prosecutor Archie Mackay said the defendant can be seen ringing the bell and then handing an envelope to Mr Javid’s daughter, who answered the door.

“She was disturbed to the extent that she asked them to stop filming her,” he said.

The prosecutor said, after closing the door, Mr Javid’s daughter rang her parents, who were nearby with two police officers, one of whom came back to the house immediately.

The footage shows the defendant standing outside the house, saying he has just “served a notice” to Mr Javid in the form of a letter, before reading his own copy to the camera.

In the letter, Tarjanyi threatens to sue Mr Javid for any harm or death caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, calling its rollout “a crime”.

“I’m exposing their involvement in the biggest fraud and threat facing our national security,” he said.

Geza Tarjanyi is said to have threatened to sue Mr Javid for any harm caused by the Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PA images

He can also be heard saying that he wants to be arrested and “face these monsters in court”, before taking what looks like a canister out of his bag.

At this point, Mr Javid’s personal protection officer, who had been monitoring the situation, detains him and takes the canister before Tarjanyi was arrested.

Mr Mackay told the jury the defendant said in his police interview that he “never intended to cause damage and only intended to get arrested”, but he later admitted he would have been “happy” to do so if it meant he was arrested.

Tarjanyi denies having an article with intent to destroy or damage.

The trial continues.