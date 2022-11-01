A father-of-three has finally returned home almost five years after a devastating brain and spinal injury.

Staff and carers at Priory’s Cleveland House care home in Southport formed an emotional 'guard of honour', applauding their service user, Alan Huxley, 54, as he left the rehabilitation home for the last time.

Alan left the Priory residential care home, which has facilitated his recovery over the past three and a half years, to embark on a new chapter of more independent living in a purpose-built bungalow in his home town of Speke.

He has shown remarkable improvement since he first collapsed at home almost five years ago, when it was feared he might never regain full cognitive function.

With the help and support of the team at Priory’s Cleveland House, which specialises in the care of adults with a physical disability as a result of an acquired brain injury or progressive neurological condition, Alan is now fit enough to leave.

Alan is well-known at Priory’s Cleveland House for his love of Everton FC, where he is a season ticket holder.

While he requires a wheelchair and is unable to use his limbs, Alan is determined to live his life to the full.

He's also been an increasingly frequent attender at music concerts in Liverpool during his recovery.

He is booked to give talks as a motivational speaker, and has been invited to help a major technology firm develop a phone for disabled users.

He will be supported in the community by local authority carers, who have worked closely with the Priory Cleveland House team to get to know Alan and his support needs.

Alan said: "I go eating, I go to the football, the cinema, I go to festivals, I've got bees. All stuff they said I would never be able to do!"

Christine Stringfellow, from Cleveland House, said: "He's had a lot of ups and a lot of downs but he's come out the other side.

"Alan found it stressful when he came in because he had come from a critical care centre, but he's absolutely made up to be going."

