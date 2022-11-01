A man has been charged in connection with a rape in Salford.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to a reported rape of a woman in her 20s on Sunday 30 October, near to Regent retail park.

Costa Coffee on Regent Road was cordoned off as an investigation took place.

Forensics officers were seen at the shop where the outside seating area was taped off.

John Hawkins, 25, of Manchester Road, Westhoughton, has been charged with one count of rape.He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today, 1 November.