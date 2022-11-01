A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the legs and buttocks by a gang of men in Liverpool.The attack happened in an alleyway off Espin Street in the Walton area of the city on Monday, 31 October, night.

The attack happened off Espin Street in the Walton area of the city Credit: Liverpool Echo

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.A woman, who lives in the area, said "I heard police sirens and saw the lights as I was going to bed at 11pm.

"A few cars whizzed down and there was a van parked at the top of the street. They were knocking on doors and speaking with neighbours."

Another resident said: "It’s never nice to see police like this so close to your home. Families live on these streets we all speak with our neighbours.

"We were out last night with the children trick or treating."

Police are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.