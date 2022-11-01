Play Brightcove video

The moment two men launched Molotov cocktails at a Wigan family's brand new food truck business.

A couple who run a food truck say they have been left 'traumatised' after their business was torched by two men who threw molotov cocktails at it.

The couple who own the snack van in Rosebridge Court in Ince, Wigan, are now appealing for help to find the attackers after only just stating the business.

Sharon Jolley who co-owns the food truck with her husband Mike, is calling for the police and public’s help in finding the culprits six weeks on from the attack which caused £20,000 worth of damage.

The attack caused £20,000 worth of damage Credit: MEN media

Mike said: "The snack van has been burned to the ground and now we’re £20,000 out of pocket.

"My wife’s business has gone down the pan, we haven’t got money to go buy another snack van and these people are still running around."

He continued “My wife is traumatised, the snack van was a new venture that began at the beginning of lockdown.

"It was making half decent money and we’ve lost all of that now. She’s lost her business, it’s gone, that’s it.

"We're not after any sympathy or anything like that, we just need justice."

Two men approach the food truck in Wigan Credit: MEN media

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out about 11pm on 14 September. The force said: “One fire engine from Hindley quickly attended the scene, where they found a fire involving a catering van in a car park.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked swiftly to remove gas cannisters from the vehicle, and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames."