A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a house in Litherland, Merseyside.Police were called to reports that a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest in a house on Bridge Road at around 4.45 on Sunday 30 October.

The victim was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury, but he died later that day.

A 42-year-old woman, from Litherland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by detectives.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death. Officers confirmed that witnesses, CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out in the area.Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened which has led to this tragic incident."Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter, or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 242 of 30 October.