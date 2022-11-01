Woman, 42, charged with murder after 50-year-old Jonathan Gibbons stabbed in Litherland
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Litherland, Merseyside.
Officers were called to a property on Bridge Road at around 4.45am on Sunday 30 October, after reports a man had been stabbed.
50-year-old Jonathan Gibbons was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and died later that day.
A post-mortem confirmed he died of a stab wound to his chest. Joanne Moran, 42, of Bridge Road, Litherland has been charged with murder and was remanded into custody to appear in court today, 1 November.