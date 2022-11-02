Play Brightcove video

"It was just a domino effect of everything going wrong"

The mother of a Manchester Arena attack victim is calling for 'real change' in the way emergency services respond to terrorist attacks, calling them 'equally incompetent'.

Jayne Jones says the response to the Arena attack was "diabolical" and is now asking for change.

Nell Jones, from Holmes Chapel, was one of 22 people killed in the Arena bombing at just 14-years-old on 22 May 2017.

The teenager was two metres away from the bomber and died almost instantly.

Her mother Jayne says although the speed and effectiveness of the emergency response would not have made a difference to Nell, she still feels frustrated at their failures.

"It wasn't just the one thing that went wrong," Jayne said, "it was just like a domino effect of everything going wrong.

"People say, 'well are you angry?' And yes, I suppose yes you are angry, but more than anything you're disappointed."

Nell Jones was one of the 22 people who died in the Manchester Arena attack.

Only three paramedics went into the scene of the blast, and casualties were carried out on billboards and railings.

The fire service took more than two hours to arrive at the scene, and the police did not communicate what they knew with the other emergency services.

Jayne believes more paramedics were needed and describes the delays from the fire service as 'diabolical.'

She said: "I do think personally more paramedics should have gone in, I mean, it's difficult for us because obviously Nell was killed instantly, it didn't matter what time they went in.

"But if you're lying there injured and you know that this paramedic is out there and nobody is coming in then it just makes it worse doesn't it?"

"[The fire service] would have played a big part in it for me, I just think that was diabolical really.

"Communication just didn't seem to be there, it was just like, 'well what do we do?'"

"They're all equally as incompetent as each other"

Jayne is calling for accountability and an apology from the police, fire and ambulance service and says they need to accept where things went wrong.

"They were passing the buck all the time," she said. "'Oh well it wasn't our fault it was your fault, no it wasn't it was yours', and they if they'd have just put their hand up and say yes we were wrong we should have done this I think you'd have had a bit more respect for them.

"You can look at GMP, the ambulance, fire they were all equally as incompetent as each other really."

Jayne says real change must come from the report to ensure an emergency response which is better for everyone.

"It's easy to say lessons learned, but I just hope that they do dig deep into the soul and just think, 'yeah actually we've got to make these changes' because I mean the chances are it will happen again, we never dreamt that it would happen to us and we've got to live with that for the rest of our lives."

Jayne Jones, whose daughter Nell died in the Manchester Arena attack, has left her bedroom exactly as it was.

A charity set up in Nell's memory ensures her memory lives on, and as her parent's prepare to move house Jayne says she is not leaving her daughter behind.

"Nell is coming with us, she'll have her own room again, everything will just be moved as it is, she'll always be part of whatever we do."

Recalling her daughter who was 'always laughing', Jayne added: "You have to laugh at what she did, you crying inside but she wouldn't that, she'd want you to remember the fun side of her, and the cheekiness of her."

A public inquiry was set up in the wake of the attack and has spent 18 months hearing evidence regarding whether the emergency response to the attack could have been better.

The second report of the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack will be published on Thursday 3 November.

In response, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Part Two of the Manchester Arena Inquiry Report will look into the response of emergency services the night of the attack and we have done all we can to support this being done in the most open and transparent way possible.

"It is right that we wait for the full report, its findings and recommendations to be published before we comment."

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service say it will comment after the report is published, to allow it to respond to any recommendations made.