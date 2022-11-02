Play Brightcove video

Bez, the Happy Mondays’ chief maraca-shaker and an undisputed national treasure, has written a new memoir – 'Buzzin'.

The full title is typically Bez - the Nine Lives of a Happy Monday - in honour of his bee-keeping passion, and his near death experiences after surviving a motorbike crash.

Bez's new book Buzzin Credit: ITV Granada

He tells the story of how he came out of a coma and bandmate Shaun Ryder visited him in hospital at 4am and caused a real stir with the nursing staff.

Bez says "I just saw Shaun and his sticky-out ears looking through the door at me".

He tells the hilarious story of fearing he would die and wanting to say the Lord's Prayer but he couldn't remember the words, so he asked a presbyterian nun for help.

'Presbyterian' is not easy for anyone to say and the nun gave him a copy of Cliff Richards 'The Millennium Prayer' which he said 'was a moment I will never forget'.

Bez with his 'melon' helmet on Dancing on Ice Credit: ITV

The former 'Dancing on Ice star' has recently got married and 'twisted his melons' with his partner Angela on the ice.

On his wedding day he danced down the aisle 'Bez style' and confessed to getting his famous 'maracas' out 'in the bedroom on his wedding night.

Bez says Angela wanted 'all the bells and whistles' on the wedding day and that is why he is giving his book to friends and family for Christmas presents, adding 'weddings are expensive and this book should help'.