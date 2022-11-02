Joe Locke has been named as the male lead in the upcoming Marvel television show Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

He will be co-starring alongside Kathryn Hahn who plays title character Agatha Harkness in the WandaVision spin off.

The actor, from the Isle of Man, confirmed his new role on his Instagram posting, "when I found I got an email which said 'welcome to the marvel universe' I screamed".

Locke rose to fame co-starring in the Netflix TV show 'Heartstopper' as Charlie Spring, a gay teenager who falls in love with a popular classmate played by Kit Connor.

At 17-years-old, he was chosen out of 10,000 other potential actors who were up for the role through an open casting call.

Joe had previously described being given the role as a "dream come true", after spending many years performing in shows on the Isle of Man.

The series has been renewed for two additional seasons with the second due for release in 2023.

Disney officially confirmed the show was in development in November 2021.

Specific details on his character are yet to be confirmed.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is due to be released on Disney+ in winter 2023/2024.

