A new mother claims to have had her car stolen at knifepoint as she was holding her 10-week-old baby.

Lauren Mercer was forced to hand over her keys to a hooded man during the terrifying ordeal, in a GP surgery car park in Little Lever, Bolton, on Tuesday 1 November. Lauren, 24, had been to the doctors on Mytham Road after visiting for a postnatal check up.

But, as she was picking her baby up out of his pram to place him in his car seat, she claims a man wearing dressed in black demanded she gave over the keys to her Seat.

Lauren said: "At around quarter to five I was coming out of the doctors. I had been for a postnatal check up because my baby is only 10 weeks old."I had walked over to my car and opened up the back door where his car seat is, and had picked him up out of the pram to put him in.

"As I looked to my right, there was this man stood there dressed in all black who said 'give me your f***ing keys'."I didn't think it was real at first. I was just in shock so walked back and said 'you what?'. He then shouted at me again asking me to give over my keys."I just started trying to find the keys in my pocket, all whilst holding my baby. He was telling me to hurry up so I just threw them at him.

"I didn't even have time to process what was happening."

Man demanded Lauren Mercer's car keys at knife point in Bolton Credit: MEN media

Lauren says she handed over the keys to keep her little boy safe, and claims the man then got into the driver's seat and sped away.

She immediately called her boyfriend and the police about the incident."He was in all black, I couldn't see his face or anything it was all covered up. I could only see his eyes," she added."He was holding what looked like a machete. I had only been to the doctors, you wouldn't ever expect to be held up at knife point. I just didn't want to argue with him."I wouldn't even be bothered about getting my car back. I don't feel like it has fully sunk in yet."Greater Manchester Police say it has arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.

The suspected stolen car was involved in a collision later that evening at around 7:30pm, Great Western Street, Manchester.

Police appealing for dash cam footage of stolen car Credit: MEN media

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incidents or have dash dashcam footage of the Seat Cupra with the registration XL02 DEC.

Detective Sergeant Carla Deighton from the Bolton district said: "We're treating this incident very seriously and after a quick response from our officers we were able to track down and detain a suspect in relation to what happened.

"I also want to reassure our local community that we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area as a result.

"We understand this incident will cause some serious concern, but we are continuing to work hard to ensure we can bring justice to the victim who was going about their daily business.

“We are now appealing to the public to help with any vital information they have that will help in our investigation and in particular anyone who may have caught the vehicle on their dashcam between 5-7:30pm."

Anyone with any details that will help detectives in their investigation are asked to call the Neighbourhood Priority Crime Team on 0161 856 5684 quoting log 2272 of 01/11/22.

