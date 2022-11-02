A nurse accused of murdering several babies said one baby’s 'unexpected' death was “quite hard” and it was “eating her up” not to be working in intensive care with them.

One of Lucy Letby's alleged victims, Child C, stopped breathing without warning very soon after his premature birth at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.

The 32-year-old, from H ereford, is accused of causing the collapse of Child C by inserting air into the boy’s stomach, a similarity also seen in other alleged victims.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard that medics failed to revive the infant yet whilst waiting for religious ministers, the child began to show signs of life.

Breathing and heartbeats felt by his parents were unexplainable by the on-call consultant and unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead a few hours later, the court heard.

The nurse is accused of murdering seven babies while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: PA images

Letby said she remembered Child C because he was a small baby, weighing only 800 grams, and she recalled he deteriorated quickly after his first feed though she said she had no involvement.

Her only involvement with Child C was when she was asked to help with the resuscitation attempt, she told police.

Letby went on to say she found the boy’s death “quite hard because he lived several hours (after the collapse)” and she had “not seen that before”.

Detectives also asked her about a conversation in which a nurse was said to have asked Child C’s parents if they wanted him to be taken away in a ventilator basket while he was still alive.

She replied she had no recollection of making that comment and questioned whether the parents had said she was the nurse who said that, the court heard.

Giving evidence, expert medical witness Dr Sandie Bohin said Child C was “potentially at risk of complications” after birth.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC asked: “When you looked for a reason for (Child C’s) collapse on June 13, can you find an explanation?”

Dr Bohin replied: “No. Babies like this should not collapse. You get prior warning that something is amiss.

Ben Myers KC, defending, noted Child C’s markers for infection rose in the last 24 hours of his life.

Mr Myers asked: “If you put things together they might be a matter for concern?”

Dr Bohin said: “I say there was not.”

Mr Myers said: “It’s not a question of you minimising the seriousness of (Child C’s) condition, is it?”

“Absolutely not,” said Dr Bohin.

Mr Myers previously told the jury Child C was vulnerable, especially to infection, and should have been at a specialist children’s hospital rather than the Countess of Chester.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all charges against her.

The trial continues.