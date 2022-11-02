The mother of a teenager who died after a stolen car he was driving crashed during a police chase has told an inquest he 'made a mistake and paid the ultimate price'.Kyle Hudson, 16, was driving a Toyota Yaris when the car crashed in Stockport, in the early hours of 13 November 2020, after being pursued by police.The teenager was rushed to hospital, but died the following day from his injuries.

The inquest at South Manchester Coroner's Court heard college student Kyle, from Stockport, was "obsessed with cars, speed, excitement, motorbikes" and had a Saturday job working in a garage and body shop.In a statement Kyle's mother, Gemma Hudson said her son "really did love life, and lived life to the max." She said he had "never been in trouble with the police before".Ms Hudson added: "He made a mistake and paid the ultimate price."

Hall Moss Lane in Bramhall, where the car crashed. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Hudson said Kyle's death had "torn my family apart" and that "life will never be the same again without him."The white Yaris had been stolen, with its keys, from the driveway of a house in Handforth, Cheshire, sometime on the night of November 12 or the morning of November 13.At 3:13am, Cheshire Police were alerted after two youths were seen on CCTV on the driveway of a second house, with two officers dispatched to the scene.One of the officers, PC Christopher Hough, left his colleague at the house and went to search the area in his car and saw a small hatchback on Wilmslow Road heading towards the A555 roundabout where another officer, PC Pete Luscombe, was parked in his patrol car.After it was identified as the Yaris taken earlier that evening, PC Hough started following the car and said on his police radio that he was pursuing it.

The second officer in a second police car was "some distance behind" and tried to use a different route to get in front of it, the jury heard.

He told the inquest that after the police car in front of them passed them, it turned around and began driving behind them in the same direction.

Mr Mendoza said initially Kyle was "driving normally" but when they turned right, the police car activated its blue lights and sirens and that was "when everything sped up."He said at this point Kyle was driving at a "fast speed" which he estimated to be around 50mph, later saying he thinks they reached speeds of up to 80mph during the pursuit.

Mr Mendoza said he was "scared" due to how the car was being driven and he believed Kyle was "driving as if he was scared."

Police at the scene of the crash in November 2020. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Mendoza said: "Whatever was happening in that driving seat it wasn't called for. Called for in that he did it and meant it.

"He didn't mean to do any of it. He didn't mean to drive the way he did."Kyle, who the inquest heard suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene, was initially taken to Stepping Hill Hospital where a CT scan found he had suffered numerous fractures to his skull and facial bones, as well as damage to his lungs and a suspected fracture of his tailbone.He was transferred to a specialist unit at Salford Royal hospital where he later died.

No alcohol and no substances "that could have had any influence over his condition prior to the collision or contributed to his death" were found in samples of his blood, the jury was told.Asked if he was able to say from the nature of Kyle's injuries if he was wearing a seatbelt, Dr Lumb said: "The pathology is very neutral on that. I cannot tell either way in this case."Opening the case, Mr Farrow told the jury among the issues it would be asked to consider during the evidence was if the police had "reasonable cause" to pursue the Yaris and if the actions taken by police during the pursuit were "appropriate."The inquest, expected to last five days, continues.