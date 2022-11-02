Two men have been charged after one of the biggest car cruise events Greater Manchester Police has ever dealt with – involving over 350 vehicles across four different districts.

The car cruise, held on Sunday 30 October, was spread out across Cheadle, Trafford, Wigan and Salford.

The two men were arrested after engaging in a 'drag race' and driving in an anti social manner in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police say under Operation Marshall, an initiative which aims to reduce the impact of car cruise events, they were able to stop the event by using traffic drones and a heavy police presence.

GMP say the car cruise was one of the biggest events of its kind it had seen. Credit: PA images

Callum Willey of Landseer Mount in Leeds and Connor Aldred of Barton Road, Bolton, were charged with dangerous driving and released on bail to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 29 November.

Another person arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour has been released under investigation.

Superintendent John-Paul Ruffle of Specialist Operations at GMP said: "Operation Marshall was instigated to effectively manage this car cruise event and was dealt with swiftly and proactively by departments across Specialist Operations, the force gold reserve and district officers.

"We were aware that the event was taking place in Stockport, a town that benefits from a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), and there were 100+ cars at this particular site. Once there, we became aware that there were 200 other vehicles gathering on Trafford Retail Park.

"This quickly escalated into a further 30 cars on Westwood Way in Wigan and another 40 being reported at AJ Bell stadium in Salford. Through our effective resourcing and first-class planning, we were able to attend all of these events and quickly shut them down.

"This was a great achievement for GMP and our partners, sending a clear message to anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to organise and/or attend these kinds of events, that Greater Manchester police will stop you – and deal with you."

Six vehicles were also seized from drivers who were driving in an anti-social manner and nine other people receiving S59 warnings – meaning if they are caught again, their vehicles will be seized.

Two other vehicles were also taken from drivers, due to them having no valid insurance or driving licence and multiple people are now facing fines for breaching the PSPO (Public Spaces Protection Order) in Stockport.