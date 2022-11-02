The three major political parties have named their candidates for the City of Chester by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of the former MP after complaints over sexual misconduct.

Christian Matheson quit after complaints against him were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog - complaints which he denies.

The by-election is set to take place on 1 December.

Labour have selected Samantha Dixon as their candidate to replace Mr Matheson at Westminster, while Liz Wardlaw is standing for the Conservtaives, and Rob Herd for the Liberal Democrats.

Who is the Labour candidate?

Samantha Dixon is the candidate for the Labour Party. Credit: Labour

Samantha Dixon is a local councillor and former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

She was awarded an MBE for services to the city earlier this year and said "Chester is my home, where I brought up my family, and where my heart is."

“My life has been dedicated to helping local people, and I will take the fight to the Tories on behalf of all Chester residents. We need a Labour government to grow the economy, keep energy bills down and rebuild the country for a fairer future.”

Who is the Conservative candidate?

Elizabeth Wardlaw is the candidate for the Conservatives. Credit: Conservatives

Elizabeth Wardlaw is a nurse from Congleton and current councillor on Cheshire East council.

She said she understands the pressures on local people and believes she would be the ideal candidate to represent the city's voters, "ensuring their voices are heard in parliament.”

“I’m under no illusions, there are difficult times ahead for everyone, but it’s more important now than ever, to get on with delivering our manifesto. We need to invigorate the city of Chester and energise our local economy which I believe only the Conservatives can do.”

Who is the Liberal Democrat candidate? Rob Herd is the candidate for the Liberal Democrats. Credit: Liberal Democrats

Rob Herd is a teacher and parish councillor from Chester.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said that the Government had taken Chester for granted, "from sewage being pumped into our River Dee, to extreme pressure on our Countess of Chester Hospital."

He said he would fight for action on the cost of living emergency and local health services, adding "I will be a local champion for our area working hard all year round to tackle the issues that matter to local residents."