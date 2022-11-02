Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a new rhino calf takes her first steps.

Zookeepers say they are "delighted" to welcome a rare southern white rhino calf, which has been born at Merseyside’s Knowsley Safari.

The baby, which already weighs 10 stone, arrived safely into the world on 23 October, to mother Meru, following a "calm and relaxed" labour.

The new calf, who has not been named by keepers, is the 22nd to be born at the zoo and is another success of the extensive breeding programme to boost the species numbers.

The calf was born at the end of October and is already settling in. Credit: Knowsley Safari

The zoo's animal operations manager Chris Smart said: “As a very experienced mother, Meru has quickly adapted to being a mum again, and her calf is already up and about.

"Each day that passes, she becomes a little more active and is already running around– she’s certainly very curious and confident.

“The whole team here is absolutely delighted. Mum and calf have bonded wonderfully and have been showing us all of the right signs."

Southern white rhinos are under threat of extinction as they are often hunted for their horns.

With just under 16,000 left in the wild, they are classed as “near threatened” on the IUCN red list of endangered animals.

The baby rhino doesn't have a name yet. Credit: Knowsley Safari

Knowsley Safari has a crash of eight white rhinos and has been very successful breeding the species in recent years.

Chris continued to say: “We’re thrilled to play our part in the fight to prevent their extinction and are so proud of the great work we’re doing to safeguard the future of this species.

"It’s amazing to welcome another little one.”

