A 12-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering serious burns in a "horrific" assault in Blackpool.

The victim was with a friend in Bancroft Park, off Seasiders Way, when he was approached by two older men who asked him if he wanted to see a magic trick before setting his t-shirt on fire with a cigarette lighter.

It happened between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday 1 November.

The boy suffered significant burns to his torso and was taken to hospital by a passer-by who stopped to help.

Police say the first suspect is described as tall, wearing a black hoody with the hood pulled up, a black mask, black trousers with pockets on the legs and black leather gloves.

The second offender is described as smaller, also wearing a black hoody with the hood up, black joggers, fingerless gloves. He covered his face with his hand.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a horrific assault on a young boy and he has suffered some really significant burn injuries which will need on-going hospital treatment.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the attack to come forward and speak to us.

"We will have extra patrols in the area over the coming days and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer."