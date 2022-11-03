The Football Association (FA) has expressed concern over the rise in offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster - and is supporting efforts to stamp out incidents.

MP and Hillsborough survivor Ian Bryne, and the families of victims, have called on the Premier League to take action against the chants, which have become a “weekly occurrence” at games involving Liverpool.

Ninety-seven Reds fans were found to have been unlawfully killed at the FA semi-final match against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

97 people died as a result of the Hillsborough Disaster in 1987.

But while the FA say it is concerned by the chants, it cannot sanction clubs over them because it only has jurisdiction under its rules to act on discriminatory chanting.

However, the football governing body says it supports efforts to stamp out the behaviour.

“We are very concerned about the rise of abhorrent chants in stadiums that are related to the Hillsborough disaster and other football-related tragedies,” an FA spokesperson said.

“These chants are highly offensive and are deeply upsetting for the families, friends and communities who have been impacted by these devastating events, and we strongly condemn this behaviour.

"We support clubs and fans who try to stamp out this behaviour from our game.

“We also support the excellent work of the survivor groups who engage with stakeholders across football to help educate people about the damaging and lasting effects that these terrible chants can have.”

The sister of Hillsborough victim Andrew Mark Brookes wants anyone guilty of singing the offensive chants to be "dragged out of the grounds" and their season ticket removed.

Mr Byrne told Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in a letter that his organisation had a “duty of care” to stamp out the chanting.

He said three Hillsborough survivors had taken their own lives this year alone, two of them since the Champions League final in Paris.

At that match in May, Reds supporters were kept penned outside the perimeter of the stadium for hours before kick-off.

The French authorities initially attempted to blame ticketless fans for the chaos, but a subsequent French senate report said Liverpool supporters had been unfairly scapegoated in an attempt to divert attention away from organisational failings.

The memorial at Anfield for the 97 Hillsborough victims. Credit: PA images

Byrne wants the Premier League to back The Real Truth Legacy Project, an initiative he leads to educate people about what happened at Hillsborough.

He tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “A welcome statement from the FA who are welcome to join our meeting with the ⁦@premierleague when agreed.

"The need for football stakeholders to work on the education of supporters regards Hillsborough is long overdue.”

