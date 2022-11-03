Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a tram and a car in Manchester.

It happened on Wednesday night, November 2, on Ashton New Road, causing huge delays for fans heading to the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City's match with Sevilla.

Tram services were stopped between Clayton Vale and Velopark.

Pictures showed fire crews at the scene, with the area taped off following the crash.Two fire engines were called to the scene, where four people had to be rescued from the vehicle to be assessed by paramedics before they were taken to hospital.

The crash on Ashton New Road caused huge delays for fans heading to the Etihad Stadium. Credit: MEN Media

Fans heading to the Etihad were warned about the road delays and cancellations to tram services, and were urged to find other routes or use their tickets on local buses.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Earlier this evening, just before 6pm, two fire engines from Philips Park and Gorton fire stations were called to a road traffic collision on Ashton New Road, Manchester, involving a car and a tram.

"Four people were extricated from the vehicle and were assessed by a fire service trauma technician and paramedics from North West Ambulance Service before being conveyed to hospital.

"Firefighters worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe and departed after just over an hour at the scene."