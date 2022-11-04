The band Blossoms have opened a library at a primary school in their hometown of Stockport.

The group opened Hobbit House which houses a library and IT suit at Greave Primary school.

Blossoms spent time with students who got the chance to ask the boys lots of questions; Pupils and staff serenaded the band with a special version of their hit single Charlemagne.

The song 'Charlemagne' topped the Christmas vinyl chart in 2016 Credit: PA

After cutting the red ribbon, the band had a tour of the new place and rounded of the visit by posing for pictures with students and signing autographs.

Greave Primary School say they are looking "forward to inspiring the next generation of readers in this new amazing space."