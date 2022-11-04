Merseyside Police have launched a fresh appeal to find the killer of a 29-year-old man five years on from his murder.

Adam Ellison, 29, was assaulted in Market Place in Prescot in the early hours of 4 November 2017 after becoming involved in an altercation with two males on a scrambler bike.

Adam was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon causing him to fall to the ground. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 2am.

Since the attack numerous lines of enquiry have been carried out as part of an ongoing investigation and arrests have been made but, to date, nobody has been charged.

Adam's mum Joyce and sisters Nicola and Joanne have spoken of how much they miss Adam and how his death has left them with “a black hole that will never be filled again.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said: "A lot has happened in the five years since Adam’s murder but solving this case means as much to the investigation team now as it did then.

“We know that every day his killer walks the street his family continue to suffer and will not rest until the person responsible for his death is in prison.

“Since 2017 we have carried out numerous lines of enquiry and followed up on hundreds of pieces of intelligence, spoken to dozens of witnesses and trawled through hours of CCTV footage."Over the years people have provided useful intelligence, but it is evidence that is now needed and we know that lies in the heart of the community and we still need people to come forward.

"Please tell us what you know and help a bereaved family to finally have some peace and the chance to grieve."