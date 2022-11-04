Play Brightcove video

Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore chats with Linus Roache about his latest role in My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles.

The actor Linus Roache says he admires Harry Styles' "honest" and "present" portrayal of a gay policeman in his latest movie set in 1950s Britain.

My Policeman takes place over a 40-year period and is based on a police officer called Tom who falls in love with another man during a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Linus, best known for films like Batman Begins, Law & Order and Homeland, plays the older version of Tom in the 1990s, while Styles plays the same character in the 1950s.

Linus Roache and Gina McGee in My Policeman. Credit: Amazon Prime

"It was great to tell a story where you see a cultural shift", said Linus.

"It is a cautionary tale, I suppose, and makes you feel grateful that culture has changed and things have moved on and you're freer to love who you want to love now.

"It's also a lesson. The movie inspires you to be bold and love who you want to love and to be yourself."

Linus, who also stars alongside Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, David Dawson and Rupert Everett in the movie, says he was "flatted" to take up the role as the older Harry Styles.

Harry Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman. Credit: Amazon Prime

"I'll take it", he laughs. "If my new claim to fame is I'm the older Harry Styles, it's good enough for me.

"I'm still waiting for Harry to invite me to go on tour with him and be the older Harry Styles on stage."

"I was very flattered because I really admire Harry a lot", Linus continued to say.

"I think he's a super talented artist and a really good example of somebody who has really found a way just to be himself.

"I think that's part of his power and I love the fact that he's branching out into film"

The cast of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival. Credit: PA images

Harry Styles' first film was Dunkirk in 2017, but has since starred in My Policeman, alongside Linus, and Don't worry Darling, with Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

The 28-year-old award-winning singer-songwriter said at the Toronto Film Festival: "I think people are able to see a part of themself in each of the characters of My Policeman.

"All of the characters have some really nice qualities and they also have some flaws that, you know, we might hope not to have. But as humans, we all have them."

Corrie legend William Roache is the father of Linus Roache. Credit: PA images

Linus, who was born in Burnley, says his acting career is down to his father William Roache, who "gave him a leg up into the business" by snagging him a role on Coronation Street.

William Roache still plays the iconic character of Ken Barlow on Corrie and is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving TV star in a continuous role

He celebrated his 90th birthday in Spring 2022 and more than 60 years on the Cobbles.

Linus said: "He goes to work as if it's his first day. He wants to do his best and has got an attitude of a young person. He has got a lot of life ahead of him because of that."

My Policeman is in select cinemas and available on Prime Video from 4 November.

