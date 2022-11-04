Manchester City has "strongly condemned" racist abuse directed at 17-year-old player Rico Lewis during their game against Sevilla.

The club say two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened on Tuesday 2 November at the Etihad.

"We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind at our stadium and will be offering our full support to Rico following these vile incidents", a City spokesperson said.

Sevilla FC also said that they "strongly condemn the behaviour" of two football fans, thought to be sitting in the away section during the match.

Rico Lewis scored his debut goal for Manchester City on the night of the abuse. Credit: PA images

The Spanish side say they are "awaiting official confirmation of these facts" and if these are proven, the two fans will be "removed from the list of members."

The club continued to say they that there "has never been any racist or xenophobic episodes at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium and that its fans have always been committed to the fight against racism."

Blues defender Rico Lewis, who was born in Bury, scored his first goal for Manchester City on his debut against Sevilla.

Lewis, who has been with the club since the age of eight, was one of four academy graduates to feature for City on the night.

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer were also in the starting 11 and Josh Wilson-Esbrand coming on as a second-half substitute.

