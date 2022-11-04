Police appeal for witnesses following report of rape

A witness appeal has been made in Lancaster after reports a woman was raped in the city.

Lancashire Police said they were alerted on Monday, 31 October, to a report that a woman had been raped outdoors around the Bowerham Road, Ulster Road area between 10pm-10.30pm.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

The offender is described as a white male in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark zip-up jacket and dark jeans.

The police are now asking for witnesses to come forward or for CCTV and dashcam or doorbell footage to be handed in.

Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘We are appealing for anybody who may have been in the area between 10pm – 10.30pm to get in contact with us.

"Did you see anything suspicious?

"If you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please review it and contact us if you have any information which could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 1637 of 31st October.

You can also email 6966@lancashire.police.uk or report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...