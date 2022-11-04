The RSPCA is appealing for information after a tiny kitten was found in a box in Oldham with a missing paw.

A member of the public came across the stricken cat, who had both of her hind legs bandaged up, at around 5pm on Tuesday 18 October at Oldham Edge Playing Fields.

The woman took the kitten home with her home then called the RSPCA when she realised how serious the injuries were.

The young cat was taken to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where it was found her injuries were so severe that a vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

The abandoned kitten was missing a paw which was thought to be a result of a birth injury Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer Lee Ferrans said: “When I turned up to collect the kitten from the caller she had ripped the bandages off and it was clear she was suffering from a really bad wound to one leg while a paw was missing on her other back leg.

“A vet has suggested that the missing paw was probably lost during birth, so this case looks more like neglect than intentional harm to an animal. But it is impossible to tell what has actually happened here.

“So we would like to hear from anyone who knows how this cat was abandoned in these sad circumstances to contact us.”

The animal charity says the abandonment illustrates the issues it is facing as the cost of living crisis takes hold and more people are sadly giving up their pets or dumping them in vulnerable situations.

The RSPCA has advice on how people can cope with the costs of vet bills and healthcare for their pets along with other useful tips on its advice and welfare pages on the cost of living crisis.

The abandoned kitten was around four-weeks-old and had white and grey tabby markings.

If anyone has information about the incident please ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.