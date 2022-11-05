Play Brightcove video

Video report by Correspondent Amy Welch

The sister of Kelly Brewster, who was killed in the Manchester Arena Terror attack, is calling for first aid training to be available for all after it emerged the public could be left waiting for the emergency services for at least 30 minutes.

Claire Booth was at the concert with her 12-year-old daughter Hollie and Sister Kelly and says she assumed ambulances would arrive quickly.

In reality it was around an hour before Hollie was carried out of the Arena on a metal crowd barrier.

Three and a half hours after the blast she was finally placed in an ambulance and the following day Claire was told that her sister Kelly Brewster hadn't survived.

Claire admits she didn't know what to do and has now taken part in a CitizenAID first aid training course so that she is better prepared for the future.

The first ten minutes after an attack can be crucial in stopping an individual bleeding out but the reality is that members of public are likely to be first on scene before emergency responders.

Claire Booth, sister of Kelly Brewster who died in the attack, learns first aid techniques from CitizenAid Credit: ITV News

A 'disaster gap' exists in which emergency services may be held back from the scene because they are worried they may be attacked and it will be down to the public to plug this gap.

Knowing how to pack a wound and apply a tourniquet could be the difference between life and death and are amongst the skills taught by CitizenAID.

Its founder Brigadier Tim Hodgetts hopes to give civilian's the same skills he learnt on the battlefield in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Claire Booth and CitizenAID are now campaigning for these first aid skills to be made available to school children.

And Oakwood Academy in Sheffield have taken part in a pilot 'stop the bleed day' -the first of its kind.

240 pupils took part at the school which is where Claire Booth, her sister Kelly Brewster and daughter Hollie Booth all studied.

How do I apply a tourniquet? A simple demonstration which could save a life:

The Manchester Arena inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders this week gave his backing to the CitizenAid scheme.

It follows a number of recommendations made in his report which also include a recommendation for employees of companies which have a Protect Duty, including SMG and Showsec, to be trained in first aid relevant to injuries of the type caused during the attack on 22 May 2017.

CitizenAID now want to roll their scheme out nationwide, subject to funding.

CitizenAID has launched a 'life saving app' which offers a step-by-step guide on how the public can act to stay safe and save the lives of the injured. It can be downloaded here.