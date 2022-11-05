Peter Kay has announced his return to standup comedy with his first live tour in 12 years.

The 49-year old from Bolton, who has been largely out of the public eye for the last four years.

The comedian's last live tour was in 2010, when he became the Guiness World Record holder for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

His comeback was announced during an advert break in the series launch of I'm A Celebrity...Get me Out Of Here! on ITV.

He last returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events. Credit: PA Images

He said: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there's ever a time people need a laugh it's now.

"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from #35 - the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

He also broke the news on social media with a video of him walking into his house, holding what appears to be a rolled up rug, announcing that he is going back on tour next month.

A poster for the event featured Kay holding a sign reading, "Better late than never" and described a ticket to his shows as an "ideal Christmas gift".

He last returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events, raising money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

Kay also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Credit: PA Images

Kay will kick off his arena tour on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

His tour will finish on August 11 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday 12 November at 10am.