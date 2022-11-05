Detectives investigating an arson attack at a house in the Old Swan area of Liverpool which led to the death of a 76-year-old man have released CCTV footage of a car believed to be have driven in the area shortly before and after the incident.

At around 3.20am on Thursday 1 September officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Dorien Road.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The 76-year-old man, George Redmond, sadly passed away on 16th September.

Further enquiries have established that the fire was caused deliberately.

Detectives have now identified a White Audi that was seen between 3:10 – 3:20am on Thursday 1 September.

The car has not been recovered by police.

Police want to find this white Audi Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Gavin Mulcahy said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to George Redmond’s family who are devastated by this despicable crime.

"Our officers are absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice.

"We now believe that this white Audi car was driven near the property and then to Tesco’s in the Old Swan area, before heading towards Derby Lane in the direction of Queens Drive.

"I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information about this car.

"This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.

“If you were in the area between 3am to 3.45am on Thursday 1 September and have not already spoken to police but saw something suspicious at the time please contact us.”

“If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice for the family of George Redmond.”

Can you help?

Anyone with any information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter at @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000649658.