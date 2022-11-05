Detectives say a woman who was killed in her own home on the Wirral was shot in the chest.

Emergency services were called to Meadowbrook Road in Moreton at approximately 1:45am on Sunday 30 October to reports the body of a woman had been found inside a house.

53-year-old Jacqueline Rutter was pronounced dead at the scene with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound.

Detectives now believe that the shooting happened at around 1am.

53-year-old Jacqueline Rutter was pronounced dead at the scene Credit: ITV news

Merseyside Police have now identified a black Vauxhall Insignia they believe was involved in this incident and was seen between 12.45am-1.15am on Sunday 30 October.

They now want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or captured anything on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with Jacqueline Rutter’s family who have been left distraught by this shocking crime.

"We are still treating this as a targeted incident and we are continuing to appeal to residents in the area.

"We believe at least two or three people were involved in this incident, and we are sure that information is out there to identify who they are, where they are, and where the weapon is.

"We now believe that a black Vauxhall insignia was driven near the property on Meadowbrook Road and was also seen on Birkenhead Road, Hoylake Road and Garden Hey Road between 12.45am–1.15am that Sunday morning.

"It is absolutely vital that anyone who lives in these roads and has any sort of CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage checks as a matter of urgency. The smallest detail could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice.

"If you have not already spoken to police but saw something suspicious at the time, please let us know.

"Similarly, I would ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.45am and 1.15am and have dashcam footage to please contact police.

"If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us to get justice for Jacqueline’s family and put those responsible for this shocking incident before the courts."

A 79-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Can you help?

Anyone with any information can also contact Merseyside Police on Twitter at @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000796038.