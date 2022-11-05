More than 50 service personnel have been in Manchester to join forces with veterans and volunteers in one of the biggest street cash collections of its kind in Europe, raising money for The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Manchester's City Poppy Day is an annual fundraiser supported by members of the Armed Forces from Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

There have been bands playing and collections across the city centre, with serving personnel collecting donations and offering a limited supply of the unique Manchester bee poppy pins.

The first Poppy Appeal was held in 1921. Red silk poppies, inspired by the famous First World War poem In Flanders Fields, sold out instantly and raised more than £106,000. The funds helped WW1 veterans find employment and housing after the war.

The following year, the Poppy Factory was set up, employing disabled ex-Servicemen to create the poppies to sell during the appeal. Today, the factory still produces millions of poppies each year.

Play Brightcove video

Judith Reay, Senior Community Fundraising Manager for the Poppy Appeal, said, "The support in Manchester is always incredible and it's great to see so many people wearing their poppies and Manchester pins with pride this year, knowing the money they donate makes a huge difference to the lives of so many people in the city's Armed Forces community.

"We have also made it easier than ever to donate by offering contactless donations at our collection points.

"This year we are recognising the extraordinary service of our Armed Forces, who risk everything to protect us, despite having never met us. Wearing your poppy shows serving personnel, veterans and their families, that their service and sacrifice is important to you and will never be forgotten.

"Please join us in wearing your poppy in Manchester to show your support for our Armed Forces community. We believe that anyone who has served to protect our freedom should never be disadvantaged because of the sacrifices they have made."

The Poppy Appeal is the Legion's biggest fundraising campaign held every year in October and November, in the run up to the Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The red poppy is a universal symbol of Remembrance and hope - hope for our beneficiaries to overcome their difficulties with our help and hope for a peaceful world.

How does the RBL support serving and ex-serving personnel and their families?

Physical and Mental Wellbeing - which includes the Battle Back Centre and recovery through the arts projects assisting wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

Financial and Employment Support - including immediate needs grants for those most in need, benefits, debt and money advice to support those in financial difficulties and training and education funding to assist people into work.

Care and Independent Living - six care homes and support for more than 1300 families who care for a family member living with dementia.

Expert Guidance - On individuals' rights, pensions and entitlements