Three men have been taken to hospital after police were called to a stabbing in Manchester's city centre.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to Deansgate at around 3:35am on Saturday morning and three men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries suggest that the incident started as a result of a fight between 6 to 8 males outside Club Liv on Deansgate.

The three male suspects subsequently made off away from the scene after the incident.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to members of the public who were on Deansgate or around the Deansgate area around 3:30am that evening, to come forward with information.

They're particularly interested in any CCTV footage, mobile footage or images that could assist their enquiries.