The best breakdancers from across Europe are in Manchester

Manchester is playing host to the best of Europe’s Breaking (also known as breakdancing) athletes at the 2022 World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) European Breaking Champions.

Hundreds of B-Girls and B-Boys from cross Europe have brought their explosive moves and dynamic skills to battle it out for glory over two thrilling days of competition at the Belle Vue Sports Village.

The event is taking place over the weekend of the 5 and 6 November 2022.

Some of the best 'breakers' from across Europe are in Manchester Credit: Tamas Racz

Day one was buzzing with exhibition rounds and battles taking place across multiple floors with breakers impressing the judges and secure a place in the Top 16.

With only 16 B-Girls and 16 B-Boys going through to day two, they needed to bring their own unique vibe and raw talent as they go head-to-head in the round robin stage to lock in their place in the finals.

The finals on Sunday 6 November will see the top 8 B-Girls and B-Boys battle it out in the knock-out stages until only two remain.

Breakdancing will make its debut as an Olympic sport at Paris 2024

With breaking making its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, there is more than victory at stake on the dancefloor with this event being many breakers first step on their Olympic qualification journey.

Expect to see explosive performances from some of the biggest names in breaking with Great Britain’s Sunni, Karam and Roxy taking on the best breakers from the Netherlands, France, Germany and the rest of Europe.

This event is hosted in partnership with UK Sport, Breaking GB, Dance Sport England and Manchester City Council.