JILL SCOTT

Former professional footballer Jill Scott is one of two athletes joining the show for 2022.

The 35-year-old former Lioness played for Manchester City, joining them ahead of their first season as a professional outfit in 2014, making nearly 200 appearances for the club.

She also played for Everton, joining in July 2006 having turned down an approach from Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Heading into the jungle she admitted that she's sad to be missing the beginning of the men's World Cup, which commences in Qatar later this month, but hopes England will still be in the competition when she leaves the jungle.

The midfielder, who helped lead the England Lionesses to victory in the Women's Euros, said: "I don't know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited."

SUE CLEAVER

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has said she is entering the jungle in an attempt to "shake things up" before turning 60 next year.

Cleaver, 59, who is best known as the ITV soap's Eileen Grimshaw, said: "I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good - and so that's why I am doing it."

The actress, who has been in Corrie for the last 22 years, has been written out of Coronation Street while she flies to Australia for the reality show.