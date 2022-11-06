Emergency services have condemned the "reckless", "unacceptable" and "highly dangerous" actions of youths who aimed fireworks at motorists and firefighters during a busy bonfire night across the North West.

Crews from Cheshire and Greater Manchester were attacked with fireworks as they attended calls on Saturday night in what the fire service called "isolated incidents".

Crews were also called to an incident in Salford where a firework had reportedly been put through the letterbox of a home. A small fire in the hallway of the property was later put out.

It was the busiest night of the year for the fire and rescue services across the region.

In Greater Manchester, crews were called out to more than 200 incidents, a slight rise on last year.

And in Merseyside, eight people were arrested after reports of fireworks being thrown at cars and criminal damage near to Princes Park in Toxteth.

Crews from Winsford were called to an unattended and unsupervised bonfire, comprising waste, mattresses and a wheelie bin. Credit: Cheshire fire and rescue service

Most of the calls to the fire service involved unattended bonfires, but in Winsford, police were called after firefighters were attacked by a group of young people aiming fireworks whilst they worked.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue called the antisocial behaviour they experienced as "totally unacceptable and highly dangerous." Police were called to the scene.

Crews from Winsford Fire Station were attacked with fireworks after being called to an unattended bonfire Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Meanwhile in Eccles, a firework was thrown at firefighters who were trying to extinguish an unsupervised bonfire. Fireworks were also aimed at crews responding to an incident in Crumpsall Park, Manchester.

Greater Manchester fire service say they experienced a very busy bonfire night Credit: Greater Manchester fire service

GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Leon Parkes, said: “Bonfire Night is always a particularly challenging time for our fire crews. Our firefighters, alongside other emergency services did a fantastic job keeping the public safe and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work over the weekend.

“I’d also like to thank the control room staff at North West Fire Control, who fielded hundreds of calls and did an excellent job in difficult circumstances.

“Unfortunately, there were a handful of isolated incidents where crews were met with abuse and had fireworks thrown at them. Firefighters should not have to deal with anti-social behaviour while trying to keep people safe.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt but I’d like to remind the public that this behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Setting light to fires, throwing fireworks and making hoax calls can cost lives and keep our firefighters away from dealing with life-threatening incidents.

“GMFRS fire safety officers have also been busy this Bonfire period, visiting businesses licensed to store fireworks to make sure they store fireworks safely. Officers have powers to seize fireworks if they are not being stored safely and have powers to detain and remove fireworks from shops where licence conditions are not being followed.

“If you are continuing to celebrate for the remainder of the weekend, please follow our advice and enjoy yourself safely and responsibly.”

These fireworks were seized by police in Cheetham Hill from youths who were launching them into the street aiming them at cars. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Meanwhile Greater Manchester police say they seized a number of fireworks in Cheetham Hill near to Crumpsall Lane from youths who were launching them into the street, aiming them at cars.