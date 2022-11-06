Police have launched a murder inquiry following a serious assault in Tameside in which a woman died.

Emergency services were called to an address in Winchester Road in Dukinfield on Sunday morning.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for further questioning.

Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge Head of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team (MIT) said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. GMP’s specialist officers are in contact with the family and are supporting them through this difficult time.

"I can confirm this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Tameside community. This is a tragic event, and we are working with the victim’s family and members of the public to establish the circumstances of this horrific incident.

"I understand this news will come as a great shock to those in the Dukinfield community. You will see an increased presence of our local officers, who will be patrolling the local area and providing reassurance to the community.

"I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to those officers who are on hand to help and support you."

A scene is currently in place on Winchester Road and will remain in place while specialist officers conduct further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or specifically CCTV footage regarding this incident to come forward.