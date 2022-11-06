Bolton comedian Peter Kay has treated a woman who has lived with a terminal cancer diagnosis for four years to lunch at a restaurant in Lancashire, before she resumes radiotherapy.

Laura Nuttall, 22, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018 after a routine eye test.

She has recently had her fourth major surgery, but her mum, Nicola, from Barrowford has said the tumour has grown back.

Laura Nuttall and her mum and dad at last year's Peter Kay gig in Manchester Credit: PA images

Peter played his first gigs in four years in 2021 to raise money for Laura's treatment and has now taken her and her mum out for a surprise lunch at the White Swan in Fence near Burnley.

Nicola tweeted on Friday 4 November to say "Laughter won't cure glioblastoma but it's definitely a blimmin' good distraction for a couple of hours."

Nicola also described Peter Kay as "the nicest, most thoughtful and naturally hilarious person" and said "We're lucky to have him as a friend."

Laura was initially given 12-18 months to live when she was diagnosed aged 18 but has defied the odds so far after receiving immunotherapy treatment in Germany thanks to the 'Doing it for Laura' fundraiser set up by her family.