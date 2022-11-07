Airport workers are campaigning to make a "t reacherous" road near Liverpool John Lennon Airport safer after a cabin crew member was killed.

Cinzia Ceravolo, from south Liverpool, was crossing Hale Road after her shift as a Ryanair flight attendant when she was struck by a car.

The 36-year-old, who was an Italian national, was treated in hospital for her injuries but she died, Merseyside Police said at the time of the tragedy.

Members of unions, Unite and GMB, say they are "angry that despite repeated tragedies, no action has been taken" to make the junction safe.

Along with hundreds of local residents, they have written to the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, demanding that a safe crossing point is created.

The demonstrators are campaigning for a safe crossing on Hale Road. Credit: Google Maps

"Cinzia was just trying to get home from work when she lost her life", Unite rep at Ryanair, Laszlo Marothy said.

"This was at a road that Liverpool council knows is unsafe. Several accidents happened there in the past years and two cyclists were killed in 2019.

"Residents have complained for years about unsafe drivers and illegal parking. Why are all these warnings falling on deaf ears?"

He continued to say: "All we’re asking for are simple steps that would make this road safer.

“With every passing day, more airport workers have to risk their own safety going to and from work."

Unite is also calling for the pick-up and drop-off charges at the airport to be dropped.

The costs take a hefty chunk out of workers’ wages, forcing them to find cheaper ways to and from work, inevitably using Hale Road.

ITV Granada Reports has approached Liverpool City Council for comment.

