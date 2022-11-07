Play Brightcove video

Two contestants from the North West have arrived in Australia to take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

But who exactly are the pair heading into the jungle?

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has said she is entering the jungle in an attempt to "shake things up" before turning 60 next year.

Cleaver, 59, who is best known as the ITV soap's Eileen Grimshaw, said: "I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good - and so that's why I am doing it."

The actress, who has been in Corrie for the last 22 years, has been written out of Coronation Street while she flies to Australia for the reality show.

Sue Cleaver at the Royal Television Society Awards Credit: PA Images

“Doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is never really something I considered doing before,” explained thew soap queen.

“But the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th, I was going to shake things up a bit.

“I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it.”

She also says she has no plans to reveal in public what phobias she has.

She added: “Don’t be ridiculous, of course I have not admitted what my phobias are.”

Jill Scott

Former professional footballer Jill Scott is one of two athletes joining the show for 2022.

The 35-year-old former Lioness played for Manchester City, joining them ahead of their first season as a professional outfit in 2014 and making nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Jill Scott before the FIFA WWC Qualifier match between England and Luxembourg at Bet365 Stadium. Credit: PA Images

She also played for Everton, joining in July 2006 having turned down an approach from Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Scott owns her own coffee shop in Manchester called Boxx2Boxx. The name is inspired by box-to-box midfielders - all-round players who are skilled at both attacking and defending.

Scott co-owns the shop with her partner Shelly. It opened in 2021 and has welcomed some famous footballers from the North West.

Jill Scott pictured at her cafe in Manchester after the Lioness's Euro 2022 win. Credit: Jill Scott

Heading into the jungle she admitted that she is sad to be missing the beginning of the men's World Cup, which starts in Qatar later in November, but hopes England will still be in the competition when she leaves the jungle.

The midfielder recently announced her retirement back in August.

Scott, who helped lead the England Lionesses to victory in the Women's Euros, said: "I don't know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited."

Describing this year as her best ever year, Jill said she wants to embrace everything on I’m A Celeb.

I'm a celebrity has finally returned to Australia after a two-year break during the pandemic. Credit: ITV

“People know me for my football and they see stupid videos of us, so this will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about my personality.”

When asked if she thinks I’m A Celebrity will be tougher than facing a top football team, she replied: “I have got experience of going into unknown situations when I have joineddifferent teams, but this is completely going into the unknown."

Other contestants include Matt Hancock, Mike Tyndall, Charlene White, Chris Moyles, Scarlett Douglas, Babatunde Aleshe, Seann Walsh, Olivia Attwood, Boy George, and Owen Warner.