A man extradited from Spain has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was killed in Merseyside more than seven years ago.

Vincent Waddington, 18, was shot through a car window and rammed off his motorbike on Banks Road in Garston in July 2015.

David Ungi, who is originally from Aigburth, was arrested in Malaga in May 2015 following a joint operation between British and Spanish forces, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The 31-year-old appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 7 November charged with murder, attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.