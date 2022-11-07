Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the final 16 of the Champions League - in a repeat of last season's final.

The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and LaLiga champions at Anfield in February in the knockout phase of the competition.

Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris in May, but the game was marred by chaos and delayed for 36 minutes, as fans were left struggling to get inside after queuing for hours.

Thousands of Reds fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited in huge queues prior to the game at the Stade de France on Saturday, 28 May.

Fans were pepper-sprayed outside of the stadium in Paris ahead of the Champions League final. Credit: PA images

UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring to fake tickets as the cause.

The governing body “sincerely” apologised to fans affected by the events at the Champions League final in Paris and said it had launched an independent review into issues.

Meanwhile Manchester City have been drawn to face German side RB Leipzig - who came fourth in last season’s Bundesliga - in the last 16.

Tottenham, who sealed top spot in their group with a last-gasp winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away at Marseille, have been drawn to face Italian champions AC Milan with the first leg at San Siro.

Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, will be up against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

The first leg ties will be played on 14, 15, 21 and 22 February with the second legs on 7, 8, 14 and 15 March.

In the Europa League Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in its knockout play-off round.

The Catalan giants dropped down into the competition after failing to get out of their Champions League group, and will provide a stern test for Erik ten Hag’s side who finished second in their Europa League group.

United will travel to the Nou Camp on 16 February for the first leg of the tie, with the return at Old Trafford taking place on 23 February.