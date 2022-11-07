A woman set fire to her block of flats after a decade-long dispute with her neighbours.

Nora Ward, 62, started the blaze at the entrance of her housing block after the 10 year argument came to a head.

CCTV shows a person, understood to be Ward, carrying something on fire towards the entrance of the apartment block before she then places it by the door as her neighbours slept.

Manchester Crown Court heard the residents could smell smoke in the early hours of 23 May, before seeing the damage the following morning.

The court was told Ward had been involved in a dispute with another resident, Nicola Wilde, had come before the county court, with Ward engaging in anti-social behaviour "in and around" the victim's address.

Before this final incident, two fires were also started in the communal areas of the building and had to be put out.

CCTV shows a person understood to be Ward placing an item by the door whilst her neighbours slept. Credit: MEN Media

The attack on caused £1,500 of damage, but Ward told police she could not remember what happened as she had been drinking.

She was handed a 15 month sentence, suspended for two years, and has been allowed to return to the property in South Manchester.

Judge Nicholas Dean KC said: "Starting a fire is arson and there was a risk to peoples’ wellbeing and they could have been harmed or killed, it’s a very serious offence.

“Your neighbours are fearful about the persistence of you doing this again. I hope that you won’t do it again."

Wilde says she has been forced to leave her flat to stay with her partner around 40 miles away, following concerns Ward could carry out similar attacks again.

A spokesperson for Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, who manage the building, said: "We are aware of the ongoing dispute between Ms Wilde and her neighbour Ms Ward.

"Following Ms Ward’s release from prison we are liaising with the police and probation services to ensure the appropriate safety measures are put in place.”

"We are committed to ensuring our customers feel safe within their homes and take these matters seriously."