Emergency services from across Lancashire are set to carry out a major incident training exercise on Blackpool promenade.

Around 300 volunteers will take part in the drill on Tuesday 8 November, which will also see road closures between 6pm and midnight.Blackpool Illuminations will still be lit, but no vehicle access will be allowed between Central Pier and North Pier.

The projection shows on the front of Blackpool Tower will be suspended for the evening.The exercise follows the publication of the second volume of the Manchester Arena Attack Inquiry that looked at the failures of Greater Manchester's emergency services in responding to a terror attack.

Chief Superintendent Wendy Bower, who leads the General Purposes group for the Local Resilience Forum, said: “We have been planning this exercise for three years now. It was originally going to happen in 2019 but due to planning for Brexit and then responding to the Covid pandemic, our capacity to plan and deliver the exercise was limited.

“We regularly test our plans for responding to a major incident or large-scale emergency and this allows us to ensure we are as prepared as possible should such an incident occur. It is important to stress that is not in response to any specific threat and the UK terrorism threat level remains at substantial which means an attack is likely.

“We take these exercises very seriously as this is as close as we can get to real life experience. They take months of planning and the support of more than 300 volunteers on this occasion, along with those working within the emergency services.

The exercise will contain an 'element of surprise' to help test the knowledge, training and experience of those taking part.

Chief Superintendent Bower said: “This area of Blackpool is extremely busy, and the town is bustling now with the Illuminations attracting thousands of people each night. We don’t want to cause disruption to those enjoying their evening, so we have been working very closely with Blackpool Council and businesses in the area to make sure we minimise any impact.

“I know those in the area may be concerned about some of the noises they hear or the increased presence of emergency services so I’m keen to reassure everyone that this is a pre-planned exercise.

"Exercises of this kind are critical, it will allow us to disseminate the learning from the Manchester Arena attack which, were published on 3 November, to all those are involved in the event. It will also allow us to make sure that any learning which comes from next week is shared across emergency services and all our partner agencies with a view to continuous improvement of our approach.”