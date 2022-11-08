The family of a young woman who has lived with terminal cancer for four years say they are ‘bringing Christmas forward’ because her cancer has spread.

Laura Nuttall, who is 22 and from Barrowford in Lancashire was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer glioblastoma after going for a routine eye test.

She had her fourth surgery four weeks ago but days later she was told the tumour had already grown back and moved into other parts of her brain.

Laura is now having emergency radio therapy which will last for two weeks, but her family say they haven’t given up hope and are still fighting for more research.

The Nuttall family are also determined to make sure Laura can celebrate Christmas, so they are planning a family gathering this weekend.

Laura and her parents, Nicola and Mark.

“The tree is up,” said Laura’s mum, Nicola.

“It's quite gloomy inside and out at the moment so we’re trying to bring some light.”

“We’re just elongating Christmas,” said her dad, Mark.

As well as having that time with her family, Laura has been garnering support and travelling to South Africa and America, whilst completing a degree in Philosophy Politics and Economics at the University of Manchester.

Laura has been garnering support and travelling whilst completing a degree at the University of Manchester. Credit: University of Manchester

The family say they have great support from Bolton comedian Peter Kay, who took them out for a meal near their home in Burnley.

Laura’s dad worked with Peter at ITV Granada in Manchester and says he called as soon as he heard Laura was ill and his visits always ‘lift everyone’s mood’ and he ‘makes them all laugh.’

Her family say she loves driving and had to give up her licence when she was diagnosed. But that hasn’t stopped her trying out all manner of vehicles including driving a battleship.

Her family says Laura ‘ just gets on with life and looks for the next challenge’ and they are determined to create as many memories together.

Her mum said, “We just need to keep her busy and focused on things to look forward to.”

Her family are calling for more research into glioblastoma, which is biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 but gets just 2 percent of cancer funding.