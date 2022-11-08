Two prison officers have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a prisoner at HMP Liverpool.

Anthony Paine was 35 when he ended his own life on 19 February 2018.

After an investigation by Merseyside Police the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) now says it has authorised charges against custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachael Jameson, 31.

A general view of HMP Liverpool, also known as Walton prison Credit: PA

The CPS said the pair have also been charged with offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence, custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachael Jameson, 31, have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter as well as failing to ensure that appropriate measures were considered and implemented to prevent harm under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974."

They will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 1 December.