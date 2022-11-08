For years he referred to himself as 'Ricky Fatton' - but it's clear to see that those days are behind him.

The Ricky Hatton of 2022 is a throwback to the man who ruled the world more than a decade ago.

He retired from boxing in 2012 following his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko, which was three years after his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Ricky Hatton after losing to Vyacheslav Senchenko during the Welterweight bout at the Manchester Arena in 2012 Credit: PA

After years battling with his demons and his diet, this is the happiest and healthiest he has looked since his hey day.

On Saturday, he has an exhibition bout against Mexican icon Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton’s clash with Barerra was originally due to take place in July but was rescheduled.

In preparation for the fight, he has dropped a whopping two stone in seven weeks. He told ITV News: 'I'm a better Ricky Hatton.

Now in his mid-forties, the Hitman's return has raised eyebrows amongst some fight fans who fear for his health. But he argues the benefits outweigh any risks.

'It's gonna be a winner. It's given me so much for my own wellbeing and other peoples' wellbeing to say 'look where he's come from'. And - only you can do it'.

Play Brightcove video

Hatton has previously opened up to ITV Granada Reports before about his mental health and struggles following his retirement.