Play Brightcove video

Survivors of Britain's nuclear tests have called on the prime minister to deliver their long-promised medal recognising their service.

Political correspondent Lise McNally reports.

Around 22,000 British personnel were involved in the testing of atomic and hydrogen bombs in the Pacific, during the 1950s and 1960s.

Many have since reported developing health conditions such as blood cancer, and higher than usual rates of birth defects in their children - which they believe to be as a result of exposure to radiation.

But, campaigners say despite this they have been refused an official medal, and are urging the Government to honour the veterans' service and sacrifice.

The Ministry of Defence claims there is no evidence linking the nuclear tests to ill health.

Veteran John Morris did National Service in the 1950s. He and his descendants have since had health issues. Credit: ITV News

John Morris, from Rochdale, did National Service in the 1950s, witnessing five nuclear explosions overseas.

He has had health problems ever since and has wondered whether his exposure to radiation caused the cot death of his baby boy, Steven, who died at just four months old.

"All we ask for is a medal and recognition through education." he said.

"We are as important in history as the rest of the military personnel, and I believe we have been cast aside like rag dolls and totally dismissed.

"And there are unfortunately very few of us left."

John says he believes the Government has turned its back on nuclear veterans, and says the notion it believes there was not enough risk in what they did is wrong.

"I'd ask you 'would you sit 20 miles from the centre of the sun, wearing a shirt and a pair of shorts on, and you say I wasnt at risk?'" he said.

"They don't give a damn, you've left the service, get on with your life, tough."

Boris Johnson heard first hand accounts of the impact of nuclear testing. Credit: Number 10 Downing Street

Archie Hart from Warrington believes his proximity to the nuclear tests left him covered in benign tumors.

He says a medal would give his colleagues their rightful place in history.

Archie said: "Try to give something tangible.

"By and large this has got lost, it's modern history, and very few people know anything about it, and it was an enormous wrong."

After years of campaigning, nuclear test veterans and their families were able to share their story with a sitting Prime Minister. Credit: Number 10 Downing Street

In June veterans shared their harrowing experiences with a sitting Prime Minister for the first time in their decades-long fight for recognition.

Boris Johnson acknowledged the contribution the nuclear testing programme has made to national security and pledged to look into their calls for official recognition.

But he resigned from his job before a decision on medals was made.

Now, two prime ministers later, a Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, Rebecca Long-Bailey, says she fears the cause has been forgotten.

"Other country's have led the way on this yet the UK seems to be lagging behind," she said.

"We're the only nuclear power on Earth to so far not formally recognise and support our nuclear testing veterans and that's a scandal."

A Government Spokesperson said:"We are forever grateful to all service personnel who participated in the British nuclear testing programme and have kept our country secure.""Claims for historic military medals are considered by the Committee on the Grant of Honours, Decorations and Medals. This case is still being considered and all recommendations will be announced in the usual way."

They added that the committee which considerings historic medal claims is still considering the case.