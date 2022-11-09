The family of a baby girl who died after an incident at a nursery in Cheadle have paid tribute to her, calling her "not just a baby" but a "wonderful, unique and special person."

Genevieve - aged nine months - tragically passed away in hospital after the incident at Tiny Toes on Mellor Road in Cheadle on Monday 9 May 2022.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say two women, aged 34 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, and remain on bail.

GMP say a third person has also been arrested.

GMP say three arrests have been made Credit: MEN Media

In a statement Genevieve's family said not being able to "hear her mischievous laugh again, or hold her hand, is almost too much to bear."

They said: "On the afternoon of the 9th of May 2022 our world turned very dark.

"We are devastated beyond words at the loss of our beloved Genevieve. She was so wanted and so treasured. Her absence is the wound that will never heal.

"Genevieve was not just a baby. She was a wonderful, unique and special person.

"She was an individual with her likes and dislikes, her passions and her joys. She loved to be cuddled, to dance and to play with her toys, particularly her tambourine.

"Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, and we loved and cherished every moment that we spent with her.

"She had the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes.

"To know that we will not get to hear her mischievous laugh again, or hold her hand, is almost too much to bear.

“We grieve for everything we have lost, but most of all we grieve for her, for a life filled with promise and opportunity that was cut so short.

"We cannot accept the cruelty and unfairness of this.

“She gave us so much in the short time that she was with us. We are different and better people for having had her in our lives.

"She is and will always remain a vital and integral member of our family. She will never be forgotten.

"We are grateful to Greater Manchester Police and other services for the support they have provided to us. Genevieve deserves justice and we will not rest until she gets it."

Genevieve’s family have asked for privacy while they grieve for their loss.