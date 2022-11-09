Britannia has been ranked the worst hotel chain for 10 consecutive years with guests describing its hotels as "tired and tatty".

As well as an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56%, the hotels are rated two stars out of five for categories such as cleanliness, bed comfort and value for money by consumer group Which?.

Britannia, founded in 1976 has 61 hotels across Britain, including Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel and Scarborough’s Grand Hotel.

In second place came Mercure and Jurys Inn/Leonardo which scored 58% whilst Premier Inn topped the ranking at 78%.

The cost of staying at Britain’s worst hotel is an average of £119 compared with Premier Inn’s £89 per night.

Guy Hobbs, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “With a decade of dismal reviews cementing its place as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains, our results suggest that Britannia should be avoided at all costs.

“With the average price of a UK hotel stay now costing a fifth more than it did last year, travellers want to be sure they are getting the best possible experience for their money.

“Our results show that price isn’t necessarily an indicator of quality, and many respondents reported fantastic stays with brands including Premier Inn and smaller chains like Warner Hotels.”

Britannia did not respond to a request for comment.

Jurys Inn said it received “high satisfaction scores” from more than 213,000 guest reviews so far this year.

Mercure said the Which? survey “does not reflect the standard of guest experience which we strive for”.