CCTV of the gang has been posted on social media

A mother says her daughter is "too scared" to go home after a machete gang robbed their home and threatened them.Masked men broke into a property on Cumberland Crescent, Haydock, threatening the three occupants with machetes - one of whom was a 12-year-old girl.

The mum, who does not wish to be named, said both she and her daughter have received therapy since the incident and have been diagnosed with PTSD.Five months on, her daughter spends her time at her grandparent's house, while the mum has only been back "once or twice".

Police recently closed the case due to "lack of evidence" and the mum has said she never wants to go home again.The woman believes the robbery was pre-planned, due to the way the men entered. The thieves smashed her window and climbed through while she was asleep.

The woman released CCTV footage on Facebook in the hope someone will come forward with information. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Three men then looked for the bikes while one came upstairs to keep her and her daughter from intervening.She said: "We have gone through three months of therapy just to try and process what happened. I have stayed the odd night just to try and bring a bit of normality back."But it gets to a point when you can't sleep at night and my daughter just stays between her grandparent's house, she is terrified of coming home."She has now released CCTV footage on Facebook in the hope someone will come forward with information.The mum who is from Haydock said: "I just want them to be identified to give us a little bit of peace of mind. It is daft things that bother me now, I don't want to have a Christmas."I would not dream of putting anything out on the couch for my daughter to come down to, it changes everything about you and you start to see everyone as dangerous. I think everyone is out to get us."A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "At around 3am on Wednesday, June 15, officers were called to a report of a burglary in Haydock. It was reported a group of four masked males in dark clothing forced entry into a house on Cumberland Crescent and threatened a man with machetes before taking two bikes inside the property."The offenders left the property and ran towards Park Street. One of the men was seen on a motorbike. Officers patrolling the area later found one of the bikes on Park Road."An investigation is underway, and officers are carrying out CCTV, forensic, and witness inquiries in the area."