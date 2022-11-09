The family of a 63-year-old man who died after being hit by a bus on Merseyside have paid tribute to the father who was "much loved."

Emergency services were called to Canal Street in Bootle, close to the Bridgewater Complex at 3:55pm on Monday 7 November.

Norman Rigby was taken to hospital where he died.

His family have now issued a short tribute: "Norman was much loved by his family. He had a big impact on everyone he met and was definitely a character not easily forgotten.

"He leaves behind his heart-broken wife, son and brothers."

Emergency services were called to Canal Street in Bootle on Monday 7 November Credit: Google streetview

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police said: "Our sincere condolences go out to the family and we will be supporting them after this tragic incident. "Enquiries continue and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or captured anything on dashcam or other devices.

"You can contact us in various ways but ensure you pass on any information as soon as you can, so we can establish the circumstances."

Can you help?

Anyone with any information is asked to call Merseyside Police's Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000818150.